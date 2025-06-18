Three-Star DL Prin Fox Commits To UNLV Over Boise State And Boston College
The UNLV Rebels football team recently got a commitment from a defensive lineman who chose the program over his other top two options of the Boston College Eagles and their Mountain West Conference rivals the Boise State Broncos. New Rebels head coach Dan Mullen managed to sway Prin Fox from Cashmere, Washington to come to Las Vegas over Boise and Boston. He will be joining the Rebels for the 2026 season.
Fox is a 6'3, 260 pound three-star lineman from a small town in Washington. He attended Cashmere High School. During his high school career, he thrived not only as a football, but a power lifter as well. The junior holds three school records in the weight room.
"It (the weight room) is my home," said Fox. "I train hard. It is my place and I love working out - getting better and getting stronger."
Even as a seventh grader looking up to his big brother who was in ninth grade, Fox knew he wanted to set records lifting.
"My brother was a freshman on the team when he started bringing me along," Fox said. "And by freshman year, I started looking at the (record) board and wanting my name up there."
His high school football coach Bryan Bremer, who has been with the program for eight seasons, is thrilled to see his defensive tackle going to a Division 1 school.
"He's our first big recruit," Bremer said. "And he appreciates the support his community has shown him. He is a Cashmere kid... When he goes to these camps and is asked, 'What do you want to tell the world?' - he always gives a shout-out to Cashmere."
He also spoke about why he decided to come to Vegas and join the Rebels.
"There's so much to do there, on and off the field," Fox said. "Coach Mullen is building something special, and Paul Guenther (interim defensive coordinator) is someone I spent time watching film with, and he has been in the NFL... It just became the place to be."