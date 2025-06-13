Minnesota high school football: Eden Prairie releases 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Land of 10,000 Lakes and High School On SI Minnesota will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 12-time state champion Eden Prairie Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play a eight-game regular season schedule, including three notable contests against Eastview, Maple Grove and Moorhead.
Among other teams on the Eagles' schedule are Anoka, Edina, Skippers, STMA and at the friendly confines of home against Wayzata to end the season.
Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced at a later date and time.
2025 EDEN PRAIRIE EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 28: vs. Anoka
Sep. 5: at Maple Grove
Sep. 12: vs. Edina
Sep. 19: at STMA
Sep. 26: at Skippers
Oct. 3: vs. Moorhead
Oct. 10: at Eastview
Oct. 15: vs. Wayzata
