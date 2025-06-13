High School

Minnesota high school football: Eden Prairie releases 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the 12-time state champion Eagles' schedule are three notable contests against Eastview, Maple Grove and Moorhead

Andy Villamarzo

Eden Prairie is one of the top programs in Minnesota high school football
Eden Prairie is one of the top programs in Minnesota high school football / Jeff Lawler

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Land of 10,000 Lakes and High School On SI Minnesota will share these as we see them.

Recently, the 12-time state champion Eden Prairie Eagles announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Eagles will play a eight-game regular season schedule, including three notable contests against Eastview, Maple Grove and Moorhead.

Among other teams on the Eagles' schedule are Anoka, Edina, Skippers, STMA and at the friendly confines of home against Wayzata to end the season.

Below is the Eagles' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced at a later date and time.

2025 EDEN PRAIRIE EAGLES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 28: vs. Anoka

Sep. 5: at Maple Grove

Sep. 12: vs. Edina

Sep. 19: at STMA

Sep. 26: at Skippers

Oct. 3: vs. Moorhead

Oct. 10: at Eastview

Oct. 15: vs. Wayzata

More From Minnesota High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI Minnesota throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Minnesota