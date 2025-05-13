UNLV Lands Former Miami Four-Star Edge Rusher Elias Rudolph Through Transfer Portal
The UNLV Rebels football team has added another player through the transfer portal. Head coach Dan Mullen has added former University of Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Elias Rudolph. Since entering the transfer portal in April, Rudolph has received multiple offers from other programs, including the Missouri Tigers, the University of Massachusetts Minutemen, and the Ohio University Bobcats. He comes over from Miami as a four-star defensive end.
Before heading to Miami, he played his high school ball at Taft High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. His high school coach, Tyler Williams, commented on Rudolph's move to UNLV through a text message. “He’s going into a new environment where he has an opportunity to compete for a starting spot with the knowledge he learned from his former college,” Williams wrote in a text message. “Excited to see him continue to work and perfect his craft.”
Rudolph was recruited as the 26th overall edge rusher in the 2024 recruiting class. He appeared in two games as a true freshman, recording just one tackle. His playing time was very limited. In high school, he was a two-time first-team All-Ohio selection and the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. As a senior, he compiled 87 tackles, 17.5 sacks, and 15 tackles for loss while leading his team to a regional championship appearance. Out of high school, he committed to the Michigan Wolverines before flipping and going to Miami. He will now continue his college career in Las Vegas as a freshman.
Mullen and the UNLV coaching staff will hope that he develops into the potential star that he looked like coming out of college. He has the physical tools to be a difference maker off the edge for the Rebels' defense. The expectation is that he will get on the field and be an important piece of the defense as a sophomore in 2025. This is a big conference talent who could cause a lot of late nights for opposing offensive coordinators in the Mountain West Conference.
