UNLV Football Player Ben Christman's Cause Of Death Revealed
This past February, in a tragic turn of events, UNLV Rebels football player Ben Christman was found dead in his off-campus apartment after concerned teammates went to find him after he had missed practice. It was reported that he had been dealing with chest pains the day before passing and had undergone an EKG, however, we didn't learn much more than that about the tragedy. However, the cause of death has finally been revealed.
First reported by TMZ, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office in Nevada, Christman's cause of death was a combination of cardiac arrhythmia and cardiomyopathy. Cardiac arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat, and cardiomyopathy is a disease that weakens heart muscles.
Despite just recently transferring to UNLV from the Kentucky Wildcats, Christman had already made a huge impact on his teammates, coaches, and community since joining the Rebels. At the time of his death, his head coach Dan Mullen mourned and released a statement:
“Our team’s heart is broken to hear of Ben’s passing,” he said. “Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program. Ben was an easy choice for our Leadership Committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration and friendship of all his teammates... Our prayers go out to his family and all who knew him. Ben made the world a better place and he will be missed.”
UNLV school president Keith E. Whitfield also released a statement:
“There is little that can be said to lessen the pain of suddenly losing a member of our university family at such a young age, and my heart breaks for all who knew and loved him,” he said. “On behalf of UNLV, our sincere condolences are with Ben’s family, friends, loved ones, and teammates during this very difficult time.”
