UNLV Rebels Land Three-Star Offensive Tackle From 2026 Class
Last week, we learned that three-star offensive tackle Malik White, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, decommitted from the Arizona State Sun Devils. He sent out a post on social media, stating, "After long and careful consideration and talks with my family I have decided to decommit from San Diego State and reopen my recruitment. I would like to thank Coach Lewis, Coach Dillion, Coach Schmidt and the SDSU staff for the time and energy they’ve poured into me."
We now know that he has committed to the UNLV Rebels after another social media post that simply said, "I'm Home Vegas!!"
Following his decision to decommit from the Sun Devils, Arizona State Sun Devils On SI gave their take on White, and why he might have decided not to go to ASU and subsequently choose UNLV.
Arizona State Sun Devil On SI On Malik White
"Arizona State was interested in White during his initial recruitment, sending him an offer in January 2024. They didn't heavily pursue him, but now, with his recruitment opening back up so late in the cycle, Dillingham may want to take advantage of the opportunity.
White isn't a blue-chip prospect, but he would still be a solid addition to the Sun Devils' class. 247Sports' composite rankings list the 6'5," 310-pound offensive lineman as the No. 1,113 overall player in the country, the No. 91 offensive tackle, and the No. 89 player from California.
While White likely wouldn't get the opportunity to start for a couple of years at ASU, he could provide a solid depth piece on the Sun Devils' offensive line, which is a position group that Dillingham has made a point to recruit this cycle, already adding four players to their unit.
White has interest from other programs, as Oregon State hosted him on an official visit in June. However, most of the other schools interested don't have the resources to compete with the Sun Devils. If Arizona State and Dillingham decide to pursue White, there's a strong chance they'd be able to land him."
What we find most interesting about what ASU On SI had to say is how they said the other schools don't have the resources to compete with ASU. That shows how far this football program has come. Granted, they are probably also right that he was looking to go somewhere that he could start, but the Rebels won't have even been in this conversation as recently as three or four years ago.
