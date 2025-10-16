Three-Star 2026 Arizona State Target Decommits From San Diego State
It's pretty late in the 2026 recruiting cycle, but that doesn't mean teams still can't add recruits. As Early National Signing Day approaches in December, more and more players will flip or decommit from their current schools, opening the door for other programs to add talent to their class.
One of those opportunities just happened for Arizona State, and head coach Kenny Dillingham, as a three-star offensive tackle whom the Sun Devils were previously interested in, decommitted from San Diego State.
Former ASU Target Decommits from SDSU
Dillingham and his staff have already done an awesome job in the 2026 cycle, currently holding 18 commitments. 247Sports ranks the Sun Devils' 2026 recruiting class as the 39th-best in the country.
However, Arizona State is still looking to add more talent to the class, and one of those players could be Malik White, a three-star offensive tackle from Rancho Cucamonga High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California.
White had been committed to San Diego State since January 18, but he announced on X that he is decommitting from the program and reopening his recruitment on October 14.
- "After long and careful consideration and talks with my family I have decided to decommit from San Diego State and reopen my recruitment," White wrote.
Arizona State was interested in White during his initial recruitment, sending him an offer in January 2024. They didn't heavily pursue him, but now, with his recruitment opening back up so late in the cycle, Dillingham may want to take advantage of the opportunity.
White isn't a blue-chip prospect, but he would still be a solid addition to the Sun Devils' class. 247Sports' composite rankings list the 6'5," 310-pound offensive lineman as the No. 1,113 overall player in the country, the No. 91 offensive tackle, and the No. 89 player from California.
While White likely wouldn't get the opportunity to start for a couple of years at ASU, he could provide a solid depth piece on the Sun Devils' offensive line, which is a position group that Dillingham has made a point to recruit this cycle, already adding four players to their unit.
White has interest from other programs, as Oregon State hosted him on an official visit in June. However, most of the other schools interested don't have the resources to compete with the Sun Devils. If Arizona State and Dillingham decide to pursue White, there's a strong chance they'd be able to land him.
