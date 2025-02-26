UNLV Men's Swimming and Diving Set Sights on 5th Straight Western Athletic Conference Championship
After a thrilling Women's Swimming and Diving Championship meet this past weekend, this week will be the Men's turn. The UNLV Lady Rebels finished in second place, but the men have even bigger goals in mind when the UNLV men's swimming and diving team participates in the WAC Championship this week at CRWC Natatorium in Houston, Texas. The event will take place starting on Wednesday, February 26, and wrap up on Saturday, March 1. The Rebels will look to continue their reign atop the conference with their fifth-consecutive WAC championship.
UNLV has been the best team in the conference this season. They have six WAC-leading times this season. The stars will be out this week including senior Daniel Nicusan who has WAC-leading times in the 100 breast (52.11), 200 breast (1:53.65), and in the 200 IM (1:45.12). Sophomore Tatsuki Inoue also has a WAC-leading time in the 200 back (1:43.89). While junior Ian Belflower has the conference's best time in the 200 fly (1:44.71). The relay team of sophomore Wikus Potgieter, senior Adnan Beji, redshirt freshman Emil Perez, and Nicusan also has the conference-leading time in the 200 medley (1:25.61).
On the diving side of things, the Rebels have also been excellent. Their top divers are sophomore Alex Vazquez and senior Dima Tereshchenko. They will look to lead their diving squad to another title.
While the Rebels are the favorites to win the gold in Houston, it is far from a foregone conclusion. These young athletes know this and know that they have a lot of work to do to get the job done. It should be an exciting and even historic week for this UNLV squad. With meets everyday from Wednesday to Saturday, there will be plenty of news to keep you updated on here throughout the week.
