San Diego State Wins Mountain West Swimming & Diving Championship, UNLV Takes Silver Medal
The Mountain West Conference 2025 Women's Swimming and Diving Championships came to their conclusion this weekend. The UNLV Lady Rebels had an impressive showing finishing in second place overall with 1,178 points. However, it was the San Diego State Aztecs who came away with their fourth-straight championship just barely edging out UNLV with 1,283 points. It was a valiant effort by the women of UNLV, but they came up just short in the end. Nevertheless, their effort and performance were nothing short of outstanding.
In the finale of the championships, the UNLV team won three medals and shattered two school records. Ava Olson won a bronze medal in the 1650 freestyle. The 400 freestyle relay "A" team won a silver medal and broke the school record with a time of 3:16:33. That team consisted of junior Erika Carlson, sophomore Fernanda Mendez Guerra, and seniors Bridget Sullivan and Pilar Cohen. Mendez Guerra also snagged a bronze medal in the 100 freestyle which was her fourth medal of the weekend.
Despite coming up just a bit short against a juggernaut San Diego State squad, UNLV showed they can compete with them along with anybody else. They will be back in full force next season with the goal of winning the Mountain West Conference Championship.
Head Coach Pat Ota expressed how proud he was of the team and how hopeful he is for the immediate future of the program saying, "I'm so proud of how our women competed. We set several school records, won some events and put pressure on the defending champs. We're hungry to get back here next year and compete for a title!"
Mountain West Swimming Championship Final Scores
1 San Diego State 1,283
2 UNLV 1,178
3 Fresno State 1,022
4 Nevada 998
5 Washington State 975
6 Wyoming 856
7 Colorado State 697
8 Air Force 546
9 New Mexico 392
10 San José State 285
