USC Women's Basketball: JuJu Watkins Amazed By LeBron James Mentorship
The USC women's basketball team had an incredible year in 2023, heading to the Elite Eight after earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, they weren't able to finish the job but there is still plenty to be thankful for.
The Trojans were led by star guard JuJu Watkins, who emerged to take college basketball by storm early on. Watkins has been earning more national spotlight over time and the Trojans have a special player in her.
She has been earning the respect of some of the more prominent basketball players across the sport, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Watkins appeared on the podcast, Podcast P With Paul George, and discussed her amazement at James mentoring her.
"Keep going, just stuff like that. It's already inspiring to see how far he's come. For him to really take his time out of his day to come watch us play, it's amazing."
James frequently attended USC basketball games this past season and started helping Watkins with her mentality. He is a basketball junkie so when he sees a great player, he wants to do whatever he can to help.
With Watkins on the roster going forward, the Trojans are in great shape. They should continue to be one of the better teams in college basketball next season and hopefully, will be able to push through to the end this time around.
