USC Basketball: Trojans Adding Former Arkansas Commit
Four-star prospect Jalen Shelley, initially an Arkansas Razorbacks commit under then-head coach Eric Musselman, is now following Musselman to the Galen Center.
League Ready reports that Shelley, ranked as the 50th-best prospect among ESPN's top 100 seniors in this year's high school class, will commit to the USC Trojans during Musselman's first year in charge.
A 6'8" small forward out of Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, Shelley had also garnered interest from Creighton, Alabama and Louisville. He even went so far as paying a visit to the Cardinals before he committed to the Razorbacks initially.
He'll be joining a local product, 6'5" four-star swingman Isaiah Elohim out of Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, to compete for Kobe Johnson's old starting three gig.
Musselman has to build this current Cardinal and Gold program from the ground up, including his own coaching bench. Following the departure of Andy Enfield and much of his staff for Southern Methodist Univeristy after a dismal 15-18 USC hoops season, all of the Trojans' top nine players either moved on by declaring for the draft or entering the NCAA's transfer portal.
But Musselman is one of the great recruits in the game today. Let's watch him work.
