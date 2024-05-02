USC Women's Basketball: Trojans Transfers Can Maximize Rayah Marshall
With all the talk surrounding the USC women's basketball team this offseason, one of the Trojans' better players has been left out. That would be center Rayah Marshall, who was a valuable piece to the program reaching the Elite Eight this past season.
Marshall averaged 10.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this past season, giving the Trojans a dominant inside presence. Entering into next season, she will be surrounded by other star talent, potentially opening the door for her to see even more success.
Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire looked at the roster as it is currently constructed and made the argument for Marshall to heavily thrive with this new group of players.
"Rayah Marshall is surrounded by elite defensive players at USC who can handle responsibilities and assignments on the perimeter and the wings. This will make Marshall’s role simple: Protect the rim and rebound."
With a star like JuJu Watkins on the roster, others will be given a chance to thrive. Marshall just needs to do her job and the Trojans will be a very tough team to take down.
"If Rayah Marshall can simply rebound at an elite level and finish her putbacks, that’s most of the battle for her at the offensive end this coming season."
Her double-double average last season was massive for the Trojans, helping to pave the way to them clinching a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. If she can do it again, or even at a higher level, USC could be the favorite to hoist up the trophy at the end of the season.
