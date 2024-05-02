USC Women's Basketball: New Transfer Seen As Major "Upgrade" Over Just-Drafted Trojan
New USC Trojans transfer forward Kiki Iriafen is expected to serve as an upgrade over Kaitlyn Davis, who has since been selected by the New York Liberty in the third round of this spring's 2024 WNBA Draft (she was the No. 35 overall pick), writes Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire.
"When Kiki Iriafen transferred to USC, we noted how well Iriafen fit the profile of the kind of player USC needed," Zemek writes. "The Trojans didn’t just get an elite scorer; USC got a player who can hit face-up jumpers and drive to the basket with quickness and agility. Kaitlyn Davis was a high-quality frontcourt player who did a lot of great things for USC last season. Iriafen is a major upgrade over Davis. That’s not a criticism of Davis, but an indication of how good Iriafen is. Iriafen could be the best power forward in America. That meets the superteam standard."
"We noted that Iriafen didn’t have to be the primary shot-blocker on defense at Stanford," Zemek adds. "Cameron Brink occupied that role. Rayah Marshall fills that role at USC. Iriafen will not have to do more on defense. She will be able to maintain offensive production because she won’t be overextended at the defensive end of the floor."
Iriafen, a 6-foot-3 forward out of Harvard-Westlake High School in the Valley, was named an All-Pac-12 honoree and a 2024 All-Pac-12 Tourney selection for her efforts this past season. Across 36 contests, she averaged 19.4 points on .546/.333/.773 shooting splits, 11 rebounds, and 2.3 dimes.
Obviously, head coach Lindsay Gottlieb is hoping the addition of Iriafen can indeed offset the departure of Davis while helping boost the Women of Troy beyond the Elite Eight, where they finished last year.
