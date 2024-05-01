USC Basketball: New Reality for How LeBron James Feels About Playing with Bronny
All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers combo forward LeBron James has long expressed a desire to play alongside at least his eldest son, soon-to-be-ex-USC Trojans combo guard Bronny James, and potentially also his younger son, Bryce.
Now, it appears the 20-time All-Star, who has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season and could enter free agency if he declines it, is less committed to that dream.
During a recent appearance on "NBA Today," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the fate of Bronny, who has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft while maintaining his collegiate eligibility in the NCAA transfer portal, may not have much of an impact on how LeBron moves forward.
That said, Woj made it sound like LeBron wants to make sure Bronny's future is secure, with or without his presence. The longtime NBA insider indicated that he had chatted with both James' agent, Rich Paul, about this.
"I think that's the priority for them as a family, what's best for Bronny James. If it ends up [LeBron and Bronny] together, then that would be great," Woj said. "But I don't get the sense that it's playing much of any role in LeBron James' decision on next season."
Woj also noted that James would, "in all likelihood," return to Los Angeles for a seventh straight season next year.
