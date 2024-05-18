USC Basketball: Bronny James Reflects on Impact His LeBron Could Have on Draft Stock
Former USC Trojans combo guard Bronny James is hoping to be drafted by an NBA club that wants him for him, and not for the possibility that his 20-time All-Star father, ageless Los Angeles Lakers wonder LeBron James, could opt out of his $51.4 million option for the 2024-25 season and link up with the team that selected his son, according toKrysten Peek of Yahoo Sports.
The Lakers superstar has floated the possibility he might join his son at his first NBA stop, though lately he has seemed a bit more reticent to commit to that possibility.
“Honestly, I feel like this is a serious business,” Bronny said. “I don’t think there would be a thought of, ‘I’m just drafting this kid because I’m going to get his dad.’ I don’t think a GM would really allow that. I think I’ve put in the work and if I get drafted it will be because of not only the player but also the person I am.”
James, a 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, averaged 4.8 points on .366/.267/.676 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists a night across his 25 games with the 15-18 Trojans last season.
