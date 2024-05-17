USC Basketball: Stephen A Smith Reacts to Bronny James 'Nepo Baby' Discourse
Former USC combo guard Bronny James is angling for an opportunity to succeed at the pro level. The 19-year-old Sierra Canyon School product is hoping to make his NBA dreams come true, and is doing his darnedest to prove to teams he deserves to be a fringe second round draft pick with some impressive results at this week's NBA Draft Combine festivities in Chicago.
James shot a whopping 19-of-25 from long range during a three point shooting drill, including 12 straight. It was the second-highest score in the entire combine. He also played well in his scrimmage.
During an appearance on "First Take," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reflected on all the public attention being poured on Bronny James ahead of the draft. A one-and-done player whose 2023-24 season was marred by scary health concerns (he suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout over the summer, before eventually being cleared to play), James never quite took off with the 15-18 Trojans. He averaged just 4.8 points on .366/.267/.676 shooting splits, 2.8 rebounds and 21. dimes a night across his 25 seasons.
Smith contends that James is such a central figure in pre-draft chatter mostly as a result of All-Star Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Bronny's dad, declaring he wanted to play next to his son in the pros. Naturally, many are now speculating that a team could take a flyer on Bronny in the second round, despite his output not necessarily seeming to warrant his selection this year.
"I'm not very comfortable with this subject," Smith began, before adding that he had never seen James play. "The reason why I go out of my way not to speak about [Bronny James] is because I never liked the position that LeBron James put him in. And I say that with profound respect, that's his son, who he loves dearly... He had the best of intentions, he's a great family man, loves his son, and aspires to play with his son in the league. So, I've always been guarded [about] any words that I echo about Bronny, again, who I have never seen play. Bronny James, everybody that I've spoken to, says he's not ready for the NBA, says he should stay in college."
"They talk about his athleticism, they talk about his defensive prowess, they say that he has potential," Smith continued. "But any time I see Bronny James' name being brought up, and [his] goals about being in the NBA, here's where the discomfort comes from... Bronny James has done nothing to deserve this scrutiny. His father brought this on him, because his father went before the world, and said, 'I want to play with son in the NBA.' ...So then, you've got people scouring the draft slots, wondering who's going to take him, when you also have critics and evaluators... out there who will look and say, 'There's only one reason he will get drafted in the second round.'"
