Breaking: Drake London Drops Basketball To Focus On Football Career At USC

London was a two sport athlete for the Trojans last year and played both football and basketball as a freshman.

This just in, USC's talented wide receiver Drake London will not play basketball this season for Andy Enfield's Trojans. Enfield confirmed the news in a press conference following USC's 86-63 victory over the Santa Clara Broncos.

Enfield said that London wanted to put more focus into his football career, especially after a stellar sophomore season on the grass. He cited, "we wish him the best. It was great to have him join us last year, but watching him on the football field I think he made the right decision."

The 6'5" 210 pound athlete was a two sport athlete in 2019 and joined the hoops squad on January 2nd, playing guard for the Trojans. London made his Trojan basketball debut at Washington on Jan. 5th, but missed the next five games with a viral illness which kept him away from the team. He returned to the court Jan. 20th vs. Utah.

The duel threat athlete played in two games for Enfield last season against Washington and Washington State. Averaging a total of two OFF, one DEF, three TOT, 1.5 AVG, 2 PF in the 2019-2020 season.

Despite seeing limited play action on the basketball court, London shined on the football field. The uber-athletic wideout contributed a solid amount in the receiver rotation as a freshman. In 2019, he appeared in all 13 games and started in nine. To add, he had 39 REC for 567 YDS (14.5 AVG) with 5 TDs.

This season was no different, as London proved to be a baller with some serious upside despite an unusual COVID-19 year. He was a primary target for QB Kedon Slovis and helped make key down to the wire plays when it mattered the most. London appeared in all six games, had 33 REC, three TDs, and 502 YDS on the season. To add, London was named All Pac-12 second team this year.

London has the ability to emerge as a top receiver talent and potential NFL draft pick down the line. Putting his focus into football solely will give him added time in the off-season to hone his football skill set and return in 2021 as a dominant force for Clay Helton's team.

To Watch: Andy Enfield Reveal The News Click The Video Above

