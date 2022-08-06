Malia Samuels, top 2023 recruit in Washington, commits to USC women's basketball
Malia Samuels, the state of Washington's top girls basketball recruit in the class of 2023, ended her busy summer by choosing a new college home - the USC Trojans.
Samuels, who plays at Garfield High School in Seattle, made the announcement Friday afternoon in a near-2-minute commitment video on her social-media platforms.
"It was just one of those situations - you know, you know," Samuels said. "I've always gotten a good vibe from them."
Known for her tireless defense, court vision and one-versus-one breakdown ability, the four-star point guard is ranked as the No. 58 overall player in the class, according to ESPN.com. She has 21 NCAA DIvision I offers.
Samuels was selected as SBLive Sports' 3A Washington state player of the year for 2021-22, and a part of the all-classification, all-state first team, averaging 16.5 points, 6.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 rebounds playing both guard positions.