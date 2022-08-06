Skip to main content

Malia Samuels, top 2023 recruit in Washington, commits to USC women's basketball

On an unofficial visit to USC in July, Samuels gave the coaching staff a verbal commitment - and sat on that decision until she revealed it Friday

Malia Samuels, the state of Washington's top girls basketball recruit in the class of 2023, ended her busy summer by choosing a new college home - the USC Trojans.

Samuels, who plays at Garfield High School in Seattle, made the announcement Friday afternoon in a near-2-minute commitment video on her social-media platforms.

"It was just one of those situations - you know, you know," Samuels said. "I've always gotten a good vibe from them."

Known for her tireless defense, court vision and one-versus-one breakdown ability, the four-star point guard is ranked as the No. 58 overall player in the class, according to ESPN.com. She has 21 NCAA DIvision I offers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Samuels was selected as SBLive Sports' 3A Washington state player of the year for 2021-22, and a part of the all-classification, all-state first team, averaging 16.5 points, 6.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 rebounds playing both guard positions.

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS

braylan shelby usc football
Football

Braylan Shelby commits to USC over Texas as Lincoln Riley wins another recruiting battle

By All Trojans Staff27 minutes ago
maliki crawford usc
Football

2023 CB Maliki Crawford commits to USC; Lincoln Riley flips another California prospect

By All Trojans Staff5 hours ago
jordon davison mater dei
Football

Jordon Davison on USC visit: 'Great hospitality and very welcoming'

By All Trojans StaffAug 5, 2022 2:43 PM EDT
USATSI_8811781
Football

USC 2022 Season: Three Things To Watch

By Sahil KurupAug 5, 2022 2:28 PM EDT
USATSI_8124587
Football

USC Football Game Preview: Week 3

By Wyatt AllsupAug 4, 2022 4:26 PM EDT
USATSI_8811781
Football

USC Football Game Preview: Week 2

By Wyatt AllsupAug 4, 2022 4:23 PM EDT
USATSI_17247675
Football

Donte Williams: 'One To Watch' for D1 Head Coaching Jobs

By All Trojans StaffJul 14, 2022 5:56 PM EDT
USATSI_8124587
Football

Week 1 College Football Predictions: USC vs. Rice

By Wyatt AllsupJul 12, 2022 6:39 PM EDT