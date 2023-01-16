Men's college basketball rankings: UCLA, Arizona only Pac-12 teams in AP Top 25 once again (1/16/23)

Arizona State received 79 votes, but did not earn enough to crack the top 25

Two Pac-12 teams remain in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll: No. 5 UCLA and No. 11 Arizona. Arizona State received 79 votes, but did not earn enough to crack the top 25.

UCLA went 2-0 last week beating Utah and Colorado at home. The Bruins are 16-2 and 7-0 in the Pac-12. Arizona went 1-1 beating Oregon State and falling to Oregon on the road 87-68. The Wildcats are 15-3 and 4-3 in the Pac-12.

UCLA and Arizona will meet this week on Saturday at Arizona. UCLA is currently in first place in the Pac-12, with Arizona State sitting one game back and USC at two games back.

Here’s the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 11 of the 2022-23 season:

AP TOP 25 POLL

1. Houston 1,460 (34)

2. Kansas 1,446 (23)

3. Purdue 1,3862 (3)

4. Alabama 1,347

5. UCLA 1,237

6. Gonzaga 1,178

7. Texas 1,122

8. Xavier 1,047

9. Tennessee 1,019

10. Virginia 926

11. Arizona 838

12. Iowa State 795

13. Kansas State 771

14. TCU 753

15. UConn 668

16. Auburn 553

17. Miami (FL) 487

18. Charleston 351

19. Clemson 339

20. Marquette 306

21 Baylor 267

22. Providence 262

23. Rutgers 131

24. Florida Atlantic 126

25. Arkansas 115

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary's 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1