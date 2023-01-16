Men's college basketball rankings: UCLA, Arizona only Pac-12 teams in AP Top 25 once again (1/16/23)
Two Pac-12 teams remain in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll: No. 5 UCLA and No. 11 Arizona. Arizona State received 79 votes, but did not earn enough to crack the top 25.
UCLA went 2-0 last week beating Utah and Colorado at home. The Bruins are 16-2 and 7-0 in the Pac-12. Arizona went 1-1 beating Oregon State and falling to Oregon on the road 87-68. The Wildcats are 15-3 and 4-3 in the Pac-12.
UCLA and Arizona will meet this week on Saturday at Arizona. UCLA is currently in first place in the Pac-12, with Arizona State sitting one game back and USC at two games back.
Here’s the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 11 of the 2022-23 season:
AP TOP 25 POLL
1. Houston 1,460 (34)
2. Kansas 1,446 (23)
3. Purdue 1,3862 (3)
4. Alabama 1,347
5. UCLA 1,237
6. Gonzaga 1,178
7. Texas 1,122
8. Xavier 1,047
9. Tennessee 1,019
10. Virginia 926
11. Arizona 838
12. Iowa State 795
13. Kansas State 771
14. TCU 753
15. UConn 668
16. Auburn 553
17. Miami (FL) 487
18. Charleston 351
19. Clemson 339
20. Marquette 306
21 Baylor 267
22. Providence 262
23. Rutgers 131
24. Florida Atlantic 126
25. Arkansas 115
Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary's 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1