No. 8 UCLA vs. USC men's basketball preview: Key stats, how to watch

The USC men's basketball team will host No. 8 UCLA at the Galen Center on Thursday night at 6:00 pm. USC comes into the game with an overall record of 14-6 (6-3 in the Pac-12). UCLA is 17-3 and 8-1 in conference play. The Bruins are in first place in the Pac-12 and USC is tied for third.

When USC played UCLA at Pauley Pavilion earlier this month, the Trojans rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit to take a lead late in the fourth quarter before ultimately losing 60-58.

Both USC and UCLA played on the road against the Arizona schools in their last two games going 1-1. The two teams both beat Arizona State and lost to Arizona.

BY THE NUMBERS

- USC has won five of its last eight games against UCLA and its last four at the Galen Center. USC trails UCLA in the all-time series between the two schools 114-146.

- Boogie Ellis leads USC in scoring at 15.6 points per game. Shooting guard/small forward Drew Peterson averages 14 points per game. Four UCLA players average double digit scoring outputs. Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads the Bruins in scoring at 16.1 points per game. Jaylen Clark scores 13.9 points per game, Tyger Campbell averages 13.8 and David Singleton averages 10.3.

- Ken Pomeroy, a college basketball analytics expert, ranks UCLA as the fourth best team in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency. USC ranks 44th.

NEW ADDITION

The last time USC played UCLA, Trojans freshman center Vince Iwuchukwu wasn't medically cleared after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest during a workout in July. He's available now and is coming off of the best game of his young career.

In USC's 77-69 win over Arizona State last Saturday, Iwuchukwu scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and had a block. He's on a minutes restriction and has only played an average of 14.5 minutes in USC's last two games, but he's certainly making the most of his time on the court.

After USC's 71-56 win over Utah on Jan. 15, head coach Andy Enfield said of Iwuchukwu:

"I thought Vince was terrific defensively in the second half. He challenged shots at the rim in the lane and they missed about four shots over him."

How to Watch No. 8 UCLA vs. USC

When: 6:00 p.m. PT/9 p.m ET, Thursday, January 26th

Where: Galen Center | Los Angeles, Calif.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Live USC Men's Basketball game broadcasts can be heard locally on 790 KABC-AM (Los Angeles, Calif.), 1400 KSHP (Las Vegas, Nev.), 1010 KXPS (Palm Desert, Calif) and 1230 KSZL (Barstow, Calif.), and nationally on USCTrojans.com/Listen and SiriusXM.