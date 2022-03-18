USC clinched the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and take on No. 10 seed Miami in Greenville, SC on March 18.

March Madness is finally here, which means bracket predictions are in full swing.

President Biden shared his March Madness predictions over social media on Thursday afternoon, which included his projection for USC men's basketball.

POTUS has the Trojans advancing past Friday's contest against the Miami Hurricanes. He also predicts that USC will play Auburn in the second round, but fall short to the Tigers.

USC clinched the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 10 seed Miami in Greenville, SC on March 18. If USC advances past their first-round contest, they will play the winner of No. 2 seed Auburn vs. No. 15 seed Jacksonville State.

The Trojans finished the 2021-22 season with a 26-7 overall record and 14-6 record in the Pac-12 conference.

USA TODAY

"The nice thing is we're in the tournament," Enfield said following Selection Sunday according to 247Sports.

"26 wins. We won a lot of close games this year. Really credit our players learning how to win on the road, especially in tight games. To be where we are record-wise, it's a credit to our guys. They came off an outstanding season last year, had a lot of returnees. They're very confident when the games were close and we hope that carries over into the NCAA tournament. Obviously the top of our league was really good. Arizona-UCLA championship game, we played them both. UCLA three times. Arizona twice.

We're not really concerned about the seeding because we have no control over that. I'm just really happy about the progress of our team and where we are right now. It's a credit to our players. They did a terrific job this season."

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook