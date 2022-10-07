Silas Demary Jr. commits to USC; Andy Enfield also hoping to get Isaiah Collier

Demary is the first commitment in USC's 2023 recruiting class

Combine Academy (North Carolina) combo guard Silas Demary Jr. announced his commitment to the USC Trojans men's basketball program on Friday.

Demary, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound combo guard, is rated the nation's No. 59 overall prospect.

With Demary on board, USC coach Andy Enfield is hoping to land five-star point guard Isaiah Collier, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect from Wheeler (Georgia). Collier took an official visit to USC in May.

