Skip to main content

Silas Demary Jr. commits to USC; Andy Enfield also hoping to get Isaiah Collier

Demary is the first commitment in USC's 2023 recruiting class

Combine Academy (North Carolina) combo guard Silas Demary Jr. announced his commitment to the USC Trojans men's basketball program on Friday.

Demary, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound combo guard, is rated the nation's No. 59 overall prospect. 

With Demary on board, USC coach Andy Enfield is hoping to land five-star point guard Isaiah Collier, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect from Wheeler (Georgia). Collier took an official visit to USC in May.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

READ THE FULL STORY ON SBLIVE SPORTS

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

usc arizona state pac-12 football jason goode1
Football

How to watch USC football vs. Washington State: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

By All Trojans Staff
jordon davison mater dei
Recruiting

Jordon Davison impressed by USC visit: 'The environment has totally changed'

By All Trojans Staff
usc arizona state pac-12 football jason goode2
Football

USC, Utah, UCLA atop SI Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

By All Trojans Staff
chuck mcdonald
Recruiting

Chuck McDonald III loved his USC visit: 'It was crazy seeing all of the recruits there'

By All Trojans Staff
Caleb Williams threw for 348 yards and three touchdowns to lead USC to a 42-25 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 football matchup on October 1, 2022 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Football

2022 Heisman odds: C.J Stroud, Caleb Williams top two favorites

By All Trojans Staff
Mike Leach
Football

Deep dive with Mike Leach on USC's move to Big Ten: USC Trojans on Fan Nation Podcast

By All Trojans Staff
elijah paige
Recruiting

Elijah Paige commits to USC Trojans; Lincoln Riley lands another big recruit

By All Trojans Staff
alex grinch usc football
Football

USC Trojans' defense still a work in progress

By Wyatt Allsup