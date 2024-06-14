USC Basketball: Top 55-Ranked Junior Recruit's Final 4 College Teams Include Trojans
Will a hometown college hopeful stick around for his NCAA career?
Junior Long Beach Poly shooting guard Jovani Ruff, a four-star prospect listed by the current On3 Industry Ranking as the 53rd-best talent in his class, has culled his list of school preferences down to just four programs.
According to Joe Tipton of On3, the 6-foot-4 Ruff is considering a pair of in-state options, USC and Cal Berkeley, in addition to Kansas and Oregon.
Ruff led his club this season to a 24-8 overall record. Long Beach Poly finished as the runner-up in the CIF Division 2A finals in 2023-24.
Per Jamie Shaw of On3 (in the same Tipton piece), Ruff is considered solid for his positoin, size-wise, and boasts a solid build and arm length. His quickness and off-ball sensibilities should endear him at the NCAA level. Though he's considered a three-level scorer, he thrives as a cutter and is a bit shakier as a jump shooter. His defensive upside, especially off the ball, is quite intriguing. His athleticism could help him compensate for his shooting gaps, though that all seems like something he may be able to finesse and hone even through his senior season of high school.
Here's hoping that Eric Musselman, one of the great college recruiters, can finish the job and land Ruff on the Cardinal and Gold. Even before Ruff arrives, Musselman is hoping that he's done enough to help USC bounce back in 2024-25 from a miserable 15-18 finish last year.
