USC Hoops: Evan Mobley And Trojans Offense Struggle In Loss To Colorado

Playing their second game in 48 hours, the Trojans offense looked out of rhythm as they lost to the Colorado Buffaloes 72 - 62.

The entire game was an emotional roller coaster ride. In the first half, the Buffaloes (7-2) were in control for the first 13 minutes, torching the Trojans (5-2) man defense to an early 11-point lead. But after coach Andy Enfield elected to go with a zone approach, the Trojans were able to go on a 8-0 run, cutting the lead to just one with 4:43 left in the first half.

The Buffaloes weren’t fooled and figured out the Trojans defense once again. No matter what defensive look they got, they figured out ways to get the ball into the paint by either driving it or throwing the ball into the post. To add, if the defense collapsed, they would kick it out for a wide open three-point attempt.

On the other side of the court, they were able to turn defense into offense feasting on second chance opportunities. And it didn’t get much easier for the Trojans in the second half.

They had as many turnovers (3) as points in the first 5 minutes to start the half. During that time the Buffaloes raced out to a 14-point lead. Once again, the Trojans started to play with our emotions as they started bombing threes. Just like the first half, they cut the lead to just one with 8:38 left, but couldn’t get the job finished.

“Just could never make any shots the last 6 or 7 minutes,” coach Andy Enfield said in his postgame presser.“

"We had a lot of clean looks from three, we had jump hooks, we had free throws, and some wide-open jump shots. Defensively, we played much better in the second half. Offensively, we had our chances but we just have to step up."(Enfield)

The Trojans struggled to sustain any sort of offense tonight. The Buffaloes did an excellent job forcing 15 turnovers which led to 16 second chance points. Whenever the Buffaloes needed a bucket, McKinley Wright IV was the man making the magic happen. He stuffed the stat sheet for an efficient 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. The same can't be said for Evan Mobley. He finished the game with as many turnovers (5) as field goals made.

“He struggled a little bit tonight. He’s a freshman, he’s learning and obviously for us to beat a good team we need better production from everybody on our roster...can’t shoot 38% from the field,” said Enfield.

Tonights loss was the second time all season the Trojans have scored under 70 points in a single game. The last time was against the UConn Huskies (61-58) on Dec 3rd. The marathon continues as the Trojans gear up for another 48-hour turnaround when they play the Utah Utes on Saturday.

