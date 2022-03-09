Skip to main content
Two USC Trojans Receive All Pac-12 First Team Honors

Big news for USC hoops!

Isaiah Mobley (junior forward) and Drew Peterson (senior guard) have both been named All Pac-12 first team honors.

Mobley has averaged 14.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season. He leads the team in scoring and ranks No. 6 in the Pac-12. He also ranks second for rebounds in the conference. Mobley also earned Pac-12 Defensive Team Honorable Mention.

Peterson has averaged 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists and has shot nearly 70% from the floor this season. He is second in scoring for the Trojans and leads with 106 assists. Peterson is one of two players to start all 31 games for USC this season. 

The USC Trojans head to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 tournament. They are seeded at No. 3, and will play either Washington or Utah at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

