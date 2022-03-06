Skip to main content
UCLA Defeats USC 75-68

The UCLA Bruins welcomed the USC Trojans to Westwood for their final game of the regular season.

The No. 17 UCLA Bruins welcomed the No. 16 USC Trojans to Pauley Pavilion on Saturday night. The Bruins were searching for a win, following their loss to USC [67-64] on Feb. 12.

UCLA kicked off the second half with a lead 41-35. The Trojans tried battling back in the second, but it wasn't enough to stop the efforts of the mighty Bruins.

USA TODAY

Isaiah Mobley scored a team-high 20 points with eight rebounds. Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson finished the night with 13 points each. USC ends their regular season with a 25-6 overall record and 14-6 in the Pac-12 conference. 

Next Up: USC heads to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Tournament.

Final Score: 75-68

-----

