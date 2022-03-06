UCLA Defeats USC 75-68

The No. 17 UCLA Bruins welcomed the No. 16 USC Trojans to Pauley Pavilion on Saturday night. The Bruins were searching for a win, following their loss to USC [67-64] on Feb. 12.

UCLA kicked off the second half with a lead 41-35. The Trojans tried battling back in the second, but it wasn't enough to stop the efforts of the mighty Bruins.

Isaiah Mobley scored a team-high 20 points with eight rebounds. Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson finished the night with 13 points each. USC ends their regular season with a 25-6 overall record and 14-6 in the Pac-12 conference.

Next Up: USC heads to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Tournament.

Final Score: 75-68

