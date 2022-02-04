Skip to main content
USC Hoops Defeats Arizona State 58-53

USC Hoops Defeats Arizona State 58-53

The Sun Devils fall to No. 19 USC in Tempe, Arizona.

The Sun Devils fall to No. 19 USC in Tempe, Arizona.

USC men's basketball traveled to the desert to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils for the second time this season. The Trojans' previously defeated ASU, 78-56, in Los Angeles [Jan. 24].

USC battled it out until the end, in a hard fought game on Thursday night. Boogie Ellis scored 21 points, Isaiah Mobley scored 12 points, and Drew Peterson tallied 12 rebounds for the Trojans. The Sun Devils leading scorer was Jalen Graham with 19 points. 

USA TODAY 

USA TODAY 

USC has won five of their last six games, while ASU has lost four straight. The Trojans rank No. 3 overall in the Pac-12 conference, while the Sun Devils rank No. 9.

Recommended Articles

USC basketball ranks No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Previously, the Trojans' ranked No. 5 [Jan. 10] in the AP Top 25. This was the teams highest ranking since Dec. 30, 1974.

Final Score: 58-53

Next Up: The Trojans take on the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, Arizona Saturday [Feb. 5] at 2:00 p.m.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17614865
Basketball

USC Hoops Defeats Arizona State 58-53

2 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-02-03 at 6.31.54 PM
Football

USC Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch Reveals Why Donte Williams Was Retained

4 hours ago
USATSI_17441391
Football

Lane Kiffin Jokes: Texas, Texas A&M Paying 'Luxury Tax' for NIL Deals?

Feb 2, 2022
Screen Shot 2021-12-17 at 4.12.00 PM
Football

Lincoln Riley: We're Not Going To 'Build Our Roster Out Of Fear'

Feb 2, 2022
USATSI_17257326
Football

USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley Dishes On Landing Caleb Williams

Feb 2, 2022
USATSI_17602497
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Ex-USC Hooper DeMar DeRozan Playing Winning Basketball on a Consistent Basis

Feb 2, 2022
USATSI_17257462
Football

USC Football Alumni React To Caleb Williams News

Feb 1, 2022
USATSI_17206662
Football

VIDEO: QB Caleb Williams Announces USC Commitment

Feb 1, 2022