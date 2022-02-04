USC Hoops Defeats Arizona State 58-53

USC men's basketball traveled to the desert to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils for the second time this season. The Trojans' previously defeated ASU, 78-56, in Los Angeles [Jan. 24].

USC battled it out until the end, in a hard fought game on Thursday night. Boogie Ellis scored 21 points, Isaiah Mobley scored 12 points, and Drew Peterson tallied 12 rebounds for the Trojans. The Sun Devils leading scorer was Jalen Graham with 19 points.

USC has won five of their last six games, while ASU has lost four straight. The Trojans rank No. 3 overall in the Pac-12 conference, while the Sun Devils rank No. 9.

USC basketball ranks No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Previously, the Trojans' ranked No. 5 [Jan. 10] in the AP Top 25. This was the teams highest ranking since Dec. 30, 1974.

Final Score: 58-53

Next Up: The Trojans take on the Arizona Wildcats in Tucson, Arizona Saturday [Feb. 5] at 2:00 p.m.

