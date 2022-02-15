Skip to main content
USC Hoops Climbs Rankings In AP Top 25

USC Hoops Climbs Rankings In AP Top 25

The Trojans debut at No. 17 in the AP Top 25's Week 15 rankings.

The Trojans debut at No. 17 in the AP Top 25's Week 15 rankings.

USC Men’s Basketball found themselves back in the AP Top 25, after a win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night. The Trojans clinched a No. 17 ranking [Week 15], after landing the No. 21 slot in Week 14.

USC finished Super Bowl LVI week with two victories at the Galen Center; first defeating Pacific on Tuesday 74-68. Freshman Harrison Hornery had three three-pointers and six rebounds. 

Then on Saturday, the Trojans took a 67-64 win against then No. 12 UCLA. Drew Peterson had a season high of 27 points. Isaiah Mobley did not play due to a nose injury. Boogie Ellis was fairly quiet with only four rebounds and zero points. 

Other Pac-12 teams that made this week's Top 25 include Arizona [No. 3] and UCLA [No. 13].

Recommended Articles

Up Next: USC welcomes the Washington Huskies to the Galen Center on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. PT. The Men of Troy take on the Washington State Cougars, Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_15684273
Basketball

USC Hoops Climbs Rankings In AP Top 25

3 minutes ago
USATSI_7574834
Football

Ed Orgeron Reveals 'Crucial Keys' For Rebuilding USC Football

4 hours ago
USATSI_17161609
Football

Ed Orgeron: 'Open' To Potential USC Football Return Under Lincoln Riley

5 hours ago
USATSI_17440830
Football

Matt Corral Reveals Thoughts On Jaxson Dart's Future With Ole Miss

6 hours ago
USATSI_17638657
Football

Rams WR Robert Woods on Odell Beckham Jr.'s Injury: 'It’s Tough'

17 hours ago
USATSI_17257325
Football

LOOK: Lincoln Riley & Reggie Bush Link Up at Super Bowl LVI

18 hours ago
USATSI_15684273
Basketball

How To Watch: USC vs. UCLA

Feb 12, 2022
USATSI_10392606
Football

USC Tabbed 'Most Turnaround Potential' For 2022 Season

Feb 11, 2022