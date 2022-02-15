USC Hoops Climbs Rankings In AP Top 25

USC Men’s Basketball found themselves back in the AP Top 25, after a win over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night. The Trojans clinched a No. 17 ranking [Week 15], after landing the No. 21 slot in Week 14.

USC finished Super Bowl LVI week with two victories at the Galen Center; first defeating Pacific on Tuesday 74-68. Freshman Harrison Hornery had three three-pointers and six rebounds.

Then on Saturday, the Trojans took a 67-64 win against then No. 12 UCLA. Drew Peterson had a season high of 27 points. Isaiah Mobley did not play due to a nose injury. Boogie Ellis was fairly quiet with only four rebounds and zero points.

Other Pac-12 teams that made this week's Top 25 include Arizona [No. 3] and UCLA [No. 13].

Up Next: USC welcomes the Washington Huskies to the Galen Center on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. PT. The Men of Troy take on the Washington State Cougars, Sunday at 4:30 p.m. PT.

-----

