USC Hoops: Evan Mobley Named to Wooden Award Top-25 Watch List

The star freshman has left quite an impression in eight games with the Trojans.

USC men's basketball star freshman center Evan Mobley was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 Watch List on Wednesday evening according to USC Athletics. Mobley is one of four freshman to make the list.

Mobley is averaging a team-high of 15 points and 8 rebounds per game. He also leads the Trojans in blocks and shooting percentage, swatting away 23 shot attempts and shooting 58.7% from the hardwood. The freshman has been one of the most dominant players in the PAC-12 as well. He ranks No.1 in blocks at 2.9 per game, 11th in scoring, third in rebounds and field goal percentage.

Mobley's defense has been sensational during his first year of collegiate games. He ranks 13th in the country in blocks per game and first among all freshmen. The 7-footer has been able to use his size and length to intimidate opposing offensive players. His ability to effect shots and be a defensive anchor has allowed the Trojans to reach their maximum potential on defense.

Mobley is also an extremely efficient offensive player as well. He has scored in double-figures in seven of the eight games played this year. The 19-year-old has been passive on offense at times, but has seemed to get more comfortable on that side of the ball as the season has moved along.

Prior to the 2020-2021 season, Mobley received a plethora of honors, including the 2021 NABC Player of the Year, Naismith Trophy, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award Watch Lists as well as being named to the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Preseason All-Conference First Team.

Mobley signed with USC on August 5, 2019 as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit, following his brother Isaiah Mobley to the Trojans. This was the first time in school history that USC men's basketball landed the top-ranked signee. He won the 2020 Morgan Wooten High School Player of the Year, was a McDonald's All-American and a two-time California Gatorade Player of the Year.

The Trojans are currently 6-2, and Mobley has been a huge contributor to the teams success. Andy Enfield knows the performance of his elite freshman is crucial to the Trojans success, and has been praising him all season long.

"Evan [Mobley] is a very talented young player. He has a bright future ahead of him," Enfield said earlier this season. The Trojans will look to notch win number seven against the Arizona Wildcats on Thursday night.

