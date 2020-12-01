AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Dominates BYU In Defensive Clinic

AustinGrad

USC faced its first true test of the season when they traveled to Connecticut to play BYU in the Roman Legends Classic, and the Trojans aced their test. Evan Mobley finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead USC to a 79-53 victory. The Trojans defense dominated the Cougars all afternoon in the blowout win.

USC finished the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 31-20 lead into halftime, and never looked back. The Trojans would double their lead to 22 within the first five minutes of the second half to blow the game wide open. Andy Enfield’s team led for more than 35 minutes of the game.

The Trojans defense was phenomenal all afternoon. They held BYU to their season-low 53 points on 27.5% from the field and a poor 23% from beyond the arc. The Cougars previous low on the season was 82 points. To add, only two BYU players finished in double-digits on the scoreboard. USC also dominated the glass, grabbing 50 rebounds in the win.

[Read: When Will USC Football Resume Practice?]

Drew Peterson was the game's leading scorer with 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field. Tahj Eaddy added 16 points and four assists while Isaiah Mobley notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds to help the Trojans move to 3-0. Isaiah has finished with 10 rebounds or more in every game so far to lead USC.

The offense continued its efficient start to the 2020 season, shooting 53% from the field against a good BYU defense. The Trojans have now shot at least 50% from the field in each of their first three games. Evan Mobley had another strong outing from the field as well, knocking down 8-of-12 shots while showing versatility in his scoring ability, shooting from all around the court.

The 26-point win moves USC to 3-0 on the season. But even after a huge win, there’s still some room for improvement that would make USC even better early on in the season. The team shot 9-for-16 from the free throw line and is shooting 57% from the line as a team on the season after today’s game. If USC can improve its efficiency from the stripe as the college basketball year moves along, they can be a consistent top-25 team. Nonetheless, coach Enfield will be ecstatic with the blowout win of a good BYU squad.

[Read: USC Trojans in the NFL Week 12]

USC will play UConn on Thursday at 4 P.M. on ESPN in the Trojans second game of the Roman Legends Classic.

 For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

When Will USC Football Resume Practice?

USC has been off 7 of the past 9 days for on field engagement and drill work. They are expected to make a return this week.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Lands No.6 Slot Receiver In The Country

USC has landed another top wide receiver prospect for the 2021 class.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Vegasdutch

USC Trojans in the NFL: Week 12

The anomaly of the 2020 NFL season continued in week 12 as many firsts have occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. USC alumni still took the field, as we recap how they performed.

AustinGrad

How Locked In Is 2021 QB Commit Jake Garcia To USC?

Garcia committed to the Trojans over a year ago back in September of 2019, however fans have speculated over the past couple of months if Garcia had truly closed down his recruiting process.

Claudette Montana Pattison

10 Things to Know: USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars

The Trojans have won 29 of the last 33 games vs. WSU in L.A.

BriAmaranthus

Breaking: USC Will Play Washington State On Sunday, December 6th

USC Athletics released a statement tonight, announcing that the Washington State vs. USC game has been moved to Sunday, December 6th at 6PM.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Recruiting: Offensive Tackle Mason Murphy Talks Committing to USC

Four star offensive tackle and California native, Mason Murphy, joins SI AllTrojans to talk about why he chose USC, and what he is focussing during his last season of high school football.

Kim Becker

USC Advances In AP Polls Despite Canceled Colorado Game

Trojans Jump From No.19 to No.17 spot in AP Polls Week 13.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Nick Saban Talks Steve Sarkisian's Iron Bowl Performance

The former USC head coach served as interim head coach for Alabama while Nick Saban recovers from COVID-19 at home.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC Hoops: Trojans Secure Second Win Over Montana Grizzlies

Final Score USC: 76 Montana: 62

Claudette Montana Pattison