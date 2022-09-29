Skip to main content

USC freshman Vince Iwuchukwu out indefinitely after suffering cardiac arrest

The 7-foot-1 Iwuchukwu is a 5-star recruit and the prize of Andy Enfield's 2022 recruiting class

USC freshman basketball player Vince Iwuchukwu has been sidelined indefinitely after suffering cardiac arrest during a workout in July, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

In a statement Iwuchukwu wrote to CBS Sports, he said he has been receiving "optimal care" since the incident and is "feeling great."

Iwuchukwu committed to USC in September 2021 and is the key piece of men's basketball coach Andy Enfield's 2022 recruiting class. A 5-star recruit according to 247Sports, the 7-foot-1 Iwuchukwu played for Montverde Academy last season and graduated from Southern California Academy this past spring. 

The USC men's basketball team started official practices this week in preparation for their season opener on Nov. 7 against Florida Gulf Coast. 

There is no timetable for Iwuchukwu's return.

