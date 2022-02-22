USC Hoops Jumps One Spot In AP Top 25

Skip to main content
The Trojans moved to No. 16, after landing the No. 17 in Week 15.

USC Men's basketball moved up the rankings in the latest AP Top 25 poll, after clinching two victories last week against Washington and Washington State. The Trojans moved to No. 16, after landing the No. 17 in Week 15.

The Men of Troy defeated the Washington Huskies on Thursday, 79-69. Redshirt Senior Chevez Goodwin had a season-high 24 points (16 in the first half). He scored 10 of the Trojans' first 12 points. Goodwin also went 11-of-14 from the field and had nine rebounds.

On Sunday, USC was able to skate by Washington State with a 62-60 win. Boogie Ellis scored a game-high of 21 points and made the go-ahead jumper with 0.2 seconds left in the second half.

USC now has a four-game winning streak and is second in the Pac-12 standings.
Other Pac-12 teams to grace this week's Top 25 include Arizona [No. 2] and UCLA [No. 12].

Up Next: USC will travel to Oregon to face Oregon State on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. PT. 

