USC Men's Basketball March Madness Fate Revealed

USC men's basketball is heading to March Madness!

The Trojans clinched the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 10 seed Miami in Greenville, SC on Friday. If USC advances past their first-round contest, they will play the winner of No. 2 seed Auburn vs. No. 15 seed Jacksonville State.

USC is coming off a dominant regular 2021-22 season. They finished with a 26-7 overall record and 14-6 record in the Pac-12 conference. Led by USC head coach Andy Enfield, the Trojans are tied for the most wins in school history, next to Troy's 2016-17 team.

Enfield recently signed a six-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season. He has led USC to four March Madness appearances during his career as a Trojan.

This tournament run is USC's second consecutive appearance and USC's 19th March Madness appearance overall. Last season, the Trojans made a deep run to the Elite Eight round.

