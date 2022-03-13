Skip to main content
USC Men's Basketball March Madness Fate Revealed

The Men of Troy are heading to the Big Dance!

USC men's basketball is heading to March Madness!

The Trojans clinched the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 10 seed Miami in Greenville, SC on Friday. If USC advances past their first-round contest, they will play the winner of No. 2 seed Auburn vs. No. 15 seed Jacksonville State.

USC is coming off a dominant regular 2021-22 season. They finished with a 26-7 overall record and 14-6 record in the Pac-12 conference. Led by USC head coach Andy Enfield, the Trojans are tied for the most wins in school history, next to Troy's 2016-17 team.

Enfield recently signed a six-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season. He has led USC to four March Madness appearances during his career as a Trojan.

This tournament run is USC's second consecutive appearance and USC's 19th March Madness appearance overall. Last season, the Trojans made a deep run to the Elite Eight round.

