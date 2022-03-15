Andy Enfield Shares Honest Opinion On USC's March Madness No. 7 Seed

USC men's basketball is heading to March Madness for the second time in two years. Head coach Andy Enfield spoke with the media earlier this week, and discussed the Trojans No. 7 seed ahead of their first game on Friday.

"The nice thing is we're in the tournament," Enfield said according to 247Sports.

"26 wins. We won a lot of close games this year. Really credit our players learning how to win on the road, especially in tight games. To be where we are record-wise, it's a credit to our guys. They came off an outstanding season last year, had a lot of returnees. They're very confident when the games were close and we hope that carries over into the NCAA tournament. Obviously the top of our league was really good. Arizona-UCLA championship game, we played them both. UCLA three times. Arizona twice.

We're not really concerned about the seeding because we have no control over that. I'm just really happy about the progress of our team and where we are right now. It's a credit to our players. They did a terrific job this season."

The Trojans clinched the No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 10 seed Miami in Greenville, SC on Friday. If USC advances past their first-round contest, they will play the winner of No. 2 seed Auburn vs. No. 15 seed Jacksonville State.

USC finished the 2021-22 season with a 26-7 overall record and 14-6 record in the Pac-12 conference.

