USC Men's Basketball Eliminated From NCAA Tournament Following Miami Loss

Miami defeats USC 68-66.

USC men's basketball traveled to Greenville, South Carolina to take on the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament. Heading into Friday's contest, the Trojans were given the No. 7 seed, while Miami was seeded at No. 10. 

USA TODAY 

The score came down to the wire, and with .25 seconds left in the game the scoreboard read 65-64. Despite a strong effort from the Trojans, USC was unable to secure a win and advance past the first round of March Madness.

Drew Peterson score 17-points, while Reese Dixon-Waters recorded 16-total. Chevez Goodwin posted 10 points, and Isaiah Mobley tallied 11 points total. 

The loss ends USC's March Madness run, and the teams 2021-21 season. Andy Enfield's unit finishes the season with a 26-8 overall record, and 14-6 in the Pac-12. USC's 26 wins are tied for the most in school history.

Final Score: 68-66

