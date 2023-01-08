Skip to main content

USC men's basketball signee Isaiah Collier scores 17 in loss to Sierra Canyon at Galen Center

Collier's Wheeler (Georgia) team fell to Bronny James and Sierra Canyon 66-55

LOS ANGELES — USC men's basketball signee Isaiah Collier kept the bigger picture in mind following his Wheeler High School (Marietta, Ga.) team's 66-55 loss to Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) at the Galen Center. 

"That was definitely a great experience," the senior point guard said postgame. "The result didn't turn out the way we wanted, but I think we competed and we played well. We'll bounce back from it for sure."

Collier and his Wheeler team came to Los Angeles to play in The Chosen-1s Invitational on USC's campus. USC head coach Andy Enfield sat courtside and watched Collier and teammate Arrinten Page, another USC signee, in action.

Collier scored 17 points on 5 of 16 shooting. He also grabbed four rebounds and had three assists. Page scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Collier said he's excited to join the Trojans program next season. 

"I've built a bond with everybody," he said.

Watch his complete postgame interview here. 

In This Article (1)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans

Juju Watkins
Basketball

Juju Watkins, USC women's basketball signee, scores 30 points in Sierra Canyon win at Galen Center

By Connor Morrissette
Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 2.07.29 PM
Football

USC signee Malachi Nelson named Gatorade's California Player of the Year, up for national award

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_19471334
Football

USC running back Austin Jones announces return for 2023 season

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_19284317
Football

USC football transfer portal tracker: Who have the Trojans added?

By Connor Morrissette
USATSI_19732829
Basketball

USC men's basketball loses 60-58 heartbreaker to No. 10 UCLA

By Connor Morrissette
Boogie Ellis
Basketball

USC vs. UCLA Men's Basketball preview: Key stats, how to watch, betting odds

By Connor Morrissette
Screen Shot 2023-01-04 at 7.40.55 PM
Football

Cornerback Jett White decommits from USC Trojans

By Connor Morrissette
Ralen Goforth
Football

USC football: Which Trojans have entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season?

By Connor Morrissette