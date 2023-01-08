USC men's basketball signee Isaiah Collier scores 17 in loss to Sierra Canyon at Galen Center

LOS ANGELES — USC men's basketball signee Isaiah Collier kept the bigger picture in mind following his Wheeler High School (Marietta, Ga.) team's 66-55 loss to Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) at the Galen Center.

"That was definitely a great experience," the senior point guard said postgame. "The result didn't turn out the way we wanted, but I think we competed and we played well. We'll bounce back from it for sure."

Collier and his Wheeler team came to Los Angeles to play in The Chosen-1s Invitational on USC's campus. USC head coach Andy Enfield sat courtside and watched Collier and teammate Arrinten Page, another USC signee, in action.

Collier scored 17 points on 5 of 16 shooting. He also grabbed four rebounds and had three assists. Page scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Collier said he's excited to join the Trojans program next season.

"I've built a bond with everybody," he said.

Watch his complete postgame interview here.