USC players in the NBA: Kevin Porter Jr. having breakout season for Houston Rockets

Here's an update on how former Trojans are faring in the NBA this season

The USC men's basketball program is well-represented in the NBA, with 10 former Trojans playing in the league this season. Every two weeks, AllTrojans will take stock of how the USC alums are faring.

Here is a recap of each player’s performance over the past couple weeks. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls

DeRozan continues to lead the Bulls offense. He recently helped the team emerge from a four-game losing streak by winning three of their previous four contests. DeRozan averaged 27.0 points and 7.3 assists during those games. He ranks 16th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 26.0 points per game.

Dewayne Dedmon, Miami Heat

Dedmon continues to be limited by a foot injury. The veteran center has played in just two of Miami’s past five games. During those contests, a Dec. 17 loss to the Bulls and a win over the San Antonio Spurs three days later, Dedmon logged a combined six points and five rebounds in a little more than 18 minutes.

Taj Gibson, Washington Wizards

Gibson has gotten quite a bit more involved of late. He started the Wizards’ loss to the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 14, scoring eight points in nearly 18 minutes. Across the team’s past three games, he has averaged nearly 19 minutes. The veteran has scored 6.7 points and grabbed 2.7 rebounds per contest during that stretch.

Jordan McLaughlin, Minnesota Timberwolves

McLaughlin has missed the Timberwolves’ past nine games with a left calf injury. No firm timetable has been provided for his return to action.

De’Anthony Melton, Philadelphia 76ers

Melton continues to serve as a key cog for the red-hot 76ers, who have won eight games in a row. Melton has started the past five game after sitting out of a Dec. 13 matchup against the Sacramento Kings. During those five games, Melton has averaged 13.0 points per game. The fifth-year guard has pulled down 6.2 rebounds and swiped 1.6 steals per game. On the season, Melton ranks second in the NBA in steals with 2.1 per game.

Chimezie Metu, Sacramento Kings

Metu has seen his playing time dip of late. After playing nearly 10 minutes and scoring five points against the 76ers on Dec. 13, he has played just over 11 total minutes in the five games since, including two contests during which he did not play.

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Mobley helped lead the Cavaliers to a five-game winning streak since our last update, although the team has since dropped its past two contests. During the hot streak, Mobley averaged 13.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks

The third-year big man has started three of the past six games for the Hawks. He should continue to get opportunities, too, as he has averaged 13.2 points and 9.2 rebounds in the five games since our last update. He has two double-doubles during that span.

Kevin Porter Jr., Houston Rockets

Photo by Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Porter continues to serve as a bright spot for the struggling Rockets. Over the team’s past seven games, he has averaged 21.1 points. That includes a couple of 30-plus point outings. During the Rockets’ win over the Bulls on Monday, Porter put together arguably his best game of the season, scoring a season-high 36 points to go with nine assists and seven rebounds. For the season, Porter leads the Rockets in assists and is second to Jalen Green in minutes and scoring.

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

Vucevic continues to play well during his 14th NBA season. He has scored 19 or more points during five of the Bulls’ past seven games, with two double-doubles during that stretch. During the Bulls’ 10-point win over the Miami Heat on Dec. 20, Vucevic netted a career-high 29 points to go with 10 rebounds. Vucevic leads the Bulls and ranks ninth in the NBA in rebounding, averaging 10.2 rebounds per contest.