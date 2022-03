How To Watch: USC vs. UCLA Basketball Game

How To Watch: USC vs. UCLA

Teams: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

Rankings: The USC Trojans rank No. 16 in the AP Top 25 poll, while the UCLA Bruins rank at No. 17.

Team Records: UCLA (22-6), USC (25-5)

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Location: Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Streaming: FuboTV

Spread: UCLA -7.5 (-118), USC +7.5 (-110)*

Money Line: UCLA (-376), USC (+250)*

Over/Under: O 136.5 (-110), U 136.5 (-118)*

-----

