USC vs. UCLA Men's Basketball preview: Key stats, how to watch, betting odds

USC will take on No. 10 UCLA in front of a sold out Pauley Pavilion crowd on Thursday night

USC will take on No. 10 UCLA in front of a sold out Pauley Pavilion crowd on Thursday night. USC comes into the game with an overall record of 11-4 (3-1 in the Pac-12). UCLA is 13-2 and 4-0 in conference play. 

KEY METRICS

USC will certainly be challenged against its cross town rival. 

UCLA has won 10 games in a row. Ken Pomeroy, a college basketball analytics expert, ranks UCLA as the No. 7 team in the country in both adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency. 

USC had its seven game win streak snapped in Sunday's 81-71 road loss against Washington State. The Trojans rank 73rd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 69th in adjusted defensive efficiency. USC is 1-1 against ranked teams this season. The Trojans beat No. 19 Auburn at home 74-71 last month and lost to No. 22 Tennessee 73-66 in overtime in November. 

Boogie Ellis leads USC in scoring averaging 16.1 points per game. Drew Peterson scores 14 points per game. Four UCLA players average double figure scoring outputs: Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads the Bruins with 17.2 points per game, Jaylen Clark averages 14.1 points per game, Tyger Campbell scores 13.6 points per game and David Singleton averages 10.6. 

USC forward Joshua Morgan ranks fifth in the nation averaging 2.8 blocks per game. 

In Pac-12 play last season, USC and UCLA split their two games with each team winning at home.  

How to Watch USC vs. No. 10 UCLA

When: 6:30 p.m. PT/9:30 p.m ET, Thursday, January 5th

Where: Pauley Pavilion | Los Angeles, Calif.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live USC Men's Basketball game broadcasts can be heard locally on 790 KABC-AM (Los Angeles, Calif.), 1400 KSHP (Las Vegas, Nev.), 1010 KXPS (Palm Desert, Calif) and 1230 KSZL (Barstow, Calif.), and nationally on USCTrojans.com/Listen and SiriusXM.

Betting odds per SI Sportsbook: USC +11; Over/under 137

