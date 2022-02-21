USC Hoops Defeats Washington State 62-60

The No. 17 ranked USC Trojans hosted the Washington State Cougars at the Galen Center on Sunday night. The Men of Troy were looking for their 23rd win of the season, after defeating Washington at home on Thursday.

The score was tied 60-60, Boogie Ellis drained a two-pointer with 0.2 seconds left in the game to solidify a victory for the Trojans.

Ellis finished the night with 21 points. Max Agbonkpolo ended the night with 10 points, and Drew Peterson finished with 17 points.

The Cougars shot 31.4% from the field and 48% from the three-point line. Tyrell Roberts led the team in scoring with 16 points total. Noah Williams finished with 14 points.

Final Score: 62-60

Next Up: The Trojans take on the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday [Feb. 24] at 8:00 p.m. PT in Corvallis, Oregon.

