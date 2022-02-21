Skip to main content
USC Hoops Defeats Washington State 62-60

USC Hoops Defeats Washington State 62-60

The Trojans took down the Cougars at the Galen Center on Sunday night.

The Trojans took down the Cougars at the Galen Center on Sunday night.

The No. 17 ranked USC Trojans hosted the Washington State Cougars at the Galen Center on Sunday night. The Men of Troy were looking for their 23rd win of the season, after defeating Washington at home on Thursday.

The score was tied 60-60, Boogie Ellis drained a two-pointer with 0.2 seconds left in the game to solidify a victory for the Trojans. 

Ellis finished the night with 21 points. Max Agbonkpolo ended the night with 10 points, and Drew Peterson finished with 17 points.

Recommended Articles

The Cougars shot 31.4% from the field and 48% from the three-point line. Tyrell Roberts led the team in scoring with 16 points total. Noah Williams finished with 14 points.

Final Score: 62-60

Next Up: The Trojans take on the Oregon State Beavers on Thursday [Feb. 24] at 8:00 p.m. PT in Corvallis, Oregon.

----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17733556
Basketball

USC Hoops Defeats Washington State 62-60

By All Trojans Staff
42 seconds ago
USATSI_17121979
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Report Calls JuJu Smith-Schuster 'Best Fit' For AFC West Team

By All Trojans Staff
12 hours ago
USATSI_17283596
Football

Pac-12 Commissioner Calls CFB Expansion Decision: 'Disappointment'

By All Trojans Staff
Feb 18, 2022
USATSI_17448400
Football

USC QB Caleb Williams Lands Jaw Dropping NIL Deal

By Claudette Montana Pattison
Feb 17, 2022
USATSI_17426944
Football

Caleb Williams: I Want To Beat 'All Of Tom Brady's Super Bowls'

By All Trojans Staff
Feb 17, 2022
USATSI_17699408
Football

Former Trojan Robert Woods Honors USC During Super Bowl Parade

By All Trojans Staff
Feb 16, 2022
USATSI_17699349
Football

PHOTOS: Rams Hold Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade at LA Memorial Coliseum

By Claudette Montana Pattison
Feb 16, 2022
Screen Shot 2021-12-08 at 11.30.05 AM
Football

NFL Draft: Insider Reveals Why Drake London Fits AFC South Team's Offense

By Claudette Montana Pattison
Feb 16, 2022