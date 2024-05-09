USC Women's Basketball: JuJu Watkins Shouts Out Older Legends for Paving the Way in WBB
The USC women's basketball team made some major strides this past season, reaching the Elite Eight. While they didn't finish the job of winning a championship, the year should still be looked at as a massive success.
They were led by star freshman guard JuJu Watkins, who took college basketball by storm. Watkins showed that she could dominate the game in her own way and has since earned massive respect from those around the spot.
But she understands the weight that she now carries and is thankful for the great players that came before her. She praised them for what they did on the court that allowed her own game to thrive.
"It’s just a testament to what Caitlin and Angel, Cheryl Miller and Candace Parker, big names like that have done,” Watkins said. “It’s the product of them performing so well and dedicating their craft to the game. I mean, I’m just a product of that, and I’m excited to see what’s going to come for next season.”
Watkins is one of the future faces of women's basketball, both at the collegiate level and professionally when she does reach that point. She has become a must-watch every time out and it's a reflection of her own greatness.
As long as Watkins is on the roster, the Trojans will be incredibly competitive. They will enter the new year as one of the favorites to win it all and hopefully, they can get the job done.
