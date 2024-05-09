USC Football: Trojans Reportedly Adding Former NFL Talent to Defensive Coaching Staff
Following a poor 2023 season, the USC Trojans decided that it was time to try and fix their defensive issues. They stole former UCLA defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn to run the show, giving them one of the best minds in the business.
USC also has brought in more experienced staff members to help Lynn, giving them a superb coaching staff. The Trojans are also now adding another member to their staff.
According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Trojans are expected to bring in Jim Hostler to work under Lynn. Hostler has over 20 years of experience coaching in the NFL and most recently worked as a senior assistant for the Detroit Lions last year.
USC has been loading up on the talent added to their defensive staff this offseason as they look to heavily change their identity on that side of the ball. The Trojans struggled all year on defense and they entered this offseason hoping to correct the mistakes.
While they may not be a dominant defensive team, if they can at least be average, they will be in great shape. The hiring that the program has done under Lynn has really changed the way this team will work and this is another solid addition.
Hostler can bring his experience from the NFL to the college level, something that could benefit this team, especially with them entering into the Big Ten Conference this season. While it remains to be seen what exact role he will take, this is a massive get for the Trojans program.
