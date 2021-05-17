Which NBA Team Becomes An Instant Playoff Contender If They Draft Evan Mobley?

Evan Mobley has all the skills you want from a big in today's NBA making him a true game-changer at the center position.

Teams drafting at the top of the lottery usually don't become serious playoff contenders the next season, but that could change if the Toronto Raptors land USC's seven-footer Evan Mobley.

In Jonathan Wasserman's latest mock draft for Bleacher Report, he has the lottery gods shining down on the Raptors, by granting them the No. 2 pick in the draft. Anyone watching Toronto this season knows their biggest need is a talent big who can anchor their defense.

With the No. 2 pick, the Raptors find a match made in heaven with Evan Mobley. Wasserman writes:

One disappointing down season would be worth it if it meant the Toronto Raptors could jump into the lottery's top four. They'd make a quick turnaround by adding Evan Mobley, another long, rangy defender, to join Pascal Siakam and Chris Boucher.

Between Mobley and Siakam, the Raptors would have two switchable bigs capable of guarding outside the paint.

But Mobley also flashed persuasive offensive skill for scoring versatility, working as a roll man or mid-range shooter who can also attack closeouts and finish drives with layups or runners. Between Mobley and Siakam, the Raptors would have two switchable bigs capable of guarding outside the paint.

The driving point of Wasserman's analysis is the versatility that Mobley could bring to the Raptors' defense. Toronto's defensive philosophy is all about reading and reacting quickly, and you must be able to cross-matchup against different positions.

A lineup of Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Evan Mobley would be devastating defensively. This is a team that could swarm you on the perimeter, and suffocate you in the paint.

With Kyle Lowry aging gracefully, this team could compete right away if Mobley becomes as good as advertised in the league.

Every game was a road game for the Raptors this season as they temporarily had to relocate to Tampa. But if all their misfortune lands them Evan Mobley, they will sure take that trade off.

