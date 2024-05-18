USC Women’s Basketball: Kaitlyn Davis’ 2024 WNBA Fate Revealed
Former USC Trojans wing Kaitlyn Davis, selected with the No. 35 pick in the third round of last month's 2024 NBA Draft by the New York Liberty, was no guarantee to make the team's opening night roster on Thursday.
As David Suggs of The Sporting News reveals, Davis survived the final round of cuts and is staying with the Liberty through the regular season. She has yet to crack the 3-0 Liberty's rotation this season thus far, though it certainly hasn't hurt the club's season start. On Saturday, New York handed No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever its third straight loss of the year, keeping it winless.
Since May 1, the Liberty have cut Okako Adika, Brianna Fraser, Rita Igbokwe, Stephanie Mawuli, Jaylyn Sherrod and rookies Jessika Carter Esmery Martinez.
Davis, a two-time All-Ivy League honoree while with Columbia before continuing her education as a grad student with the Cardinal and Gold for 2023-24, was one of the top perimeter defenders on the team. She averaged six points on 54.4% shooting from the field and 58.2% shooting from the foul line, 5.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks a night.
