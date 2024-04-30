USC Football: Caleb Williams’ Bears Merch Already Flying Off Shelves
Former USC Trojans quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is already making waves in the NFL scene. Just moments after being drafted with the first overall pick by the Chicago Bears, Williams' jersey broke sales records.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news via X:
The Bears selected Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. His merchandise on Fanatics, including jerseys and other apparel, not only set a new record for draft night sales but also surpassed the sales value of any sport's draft night merchandise.
The 22-year-old broke Caitlin Clark's record, which had been set just 10 days prior to the 2024 NFL Draft. Clark was the No.1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and her No. 22 Indiana Fever jersey sold out in a matter of hours.
Williams will don No. 18 with the Bears after being No. 13 with the Oklahoma Sooners and USC Trojans. His Pro Bowl teammate, six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, is expected to don the No. 13 jersey.
The former Trojan will be the third quarterback of the Bears to wear the No. 18. The other two were Mike Tomczak and Kyle Orton. Wide receiver Dante Pettis was the more recent Bear to wear the No. 18.
The Bears did all they could to give Williams weapons, and now he will show what he can do at the next level.
