USC Football: Jerry Rice Jr. Responds To Robert Griffin III's Brenden Rice Comments
Did the Los Angeles Chargers get themselves the steal of the draft by selecting former USC wide receiver Brenden Rice? If you ask us, we'll say 'certainly,' but if you ask Brenden's older brother Jerry Rice Jr. and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, they say 'absolutely.'
The Chargers selected Rice in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft with the No. 225th overall pick. Griffin III immediately took to Twitter and said the Chargers got themselves the steal of the draft, comparing him to Chiefs running back and fellow seventh-round selection Isiah Pacheco.
Rice's older brother, Rice Jr., doubled down on Griffin's comments.
Every year, we have players come out of nowhere and establish themselves as elite players in the NFL. Rice has all the tools to prove Griffin and his brother right.
Rice's numbers in college may not be eye-catching, but his senior year at USC showcased his potential. With his size, skillset, and ability to high-point the ball, he could become Herbert's go-to receiver. His natural hands-catching ability is a bonus. Playing alongside an elite quarterback and a brilliant coaching staff like the Chargers have, Rice has all the tools to be an elite playmaker in the NFL.
At 6-goot-2, 208 pounds, and his skillset, it's astonishing that Rice fell to the seventh round. It will be a story for the ages if Rice can become what Griffin, his brother, and USC fans believe he can become.
