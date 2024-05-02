USC Football: Caleb Williams Talks "Surreal" Sensation Of Being No. 1 Pick In Draft
Former USC quarterback Caleb Williams was the talk of the entire 2024 NFL draft weekend and for good reason. Williams was selected first overall by the Chicago Bears, making him their franchise quarterback going forward.
After a successful run with the Trojans, Williams now will forever be immortalized as a No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. While it was known for a long time that Williams would be the first pick, it still meant a great deal to him to hear his name be called.
The newest member of the Bears spoke about what it means to be with the team, saying that it was "surreal" for him the entire time.
“It feels surreal,” Williams said. “But then again it doesn’t. Because this is exactly what I’ve worked toward.”
Williams won the Heisman Trophy at USC in 2022, earning him more national spotlight. His skill set is impressive and NFL teams were waiting for the chance to draft him. Chicago ended up with the pick and now they have Williams for the foreseeable future.
“I didn’t know how I was going to react in the moment,” he said. “I was trying to think it through in my head throughout the process. But nothing feels better than actually being in the moment, actually getting that call. I didn’t feel nervous. I didn’t feel any of that. I was anxious and ready to go.”
If Williams can produce anything like he did with the Trojans, the Bears will be in great shape. He has all the tools to become a successful player in the NFL but needs to prove himself to those already in the league.
