USC Football: Calen Bullock Heads to NFC Powerhouse in New Mock Draft
Plenty of USC Trojans will be selected in the upmost 2024 NFL draft. As we all know, 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is the star of the show; however, others will look to make a name for themselves. One in particular is star safety Calen Bullock.
The USC defense didn't have the best of seasons in 2023; in fact, it was historically bad; however, you can't say the same for Bullock. The 20-year-old was fantastic his entire college career, which is why he will be selected in the upcoming surface. According to NFL draft analyst Chad Reuter, he has Bullock heading to NFC powerhouse, the San Francisco 49ers.
Reuter has Bullock taken in the fourth round with the 124th overall pick.
The 49ers are no strangers to selecting USC Trojans, as they seem to do it every season. With this pick, Bullock will provide some great depth and possibly become the centerpiece of their secondary.
Bullock displays a quick burst and smooth strides to cover the ground over the top, very fluid swerving and swiveling from the deep pedal and plays with range, rise, timing and body control like a receiver.
NFL.com has him graded as a 6.16, projecting him to be a good backup with the potential to develop into a starter. Bullock may start with that label, but eventually, he could pan out to be among the league's best safety.
He was a menace at USC, and in a great, established defense like the Niners, he will thrive like none other.
