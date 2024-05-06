USC Football: Ex-Trojans DL Drafted By CFL Club
Former two-year USC Trojan defensive lineman Tyrone Taleni was selected in the first round of the draft—not the NFL draft, but the CFL draft.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL drafted Taleni with their third overall pick in the first round.
Taleni spent two years with the Trojans from 2022-23, with 2022 being his best year in the Cardinal Red and Gold. In 2022, he collected 25 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, and one forced fumble in 12 games with nine starts. He ended the season by being named to the AP All-Pac-12 Second Team.
Taleni's 2023 season as a redshirt senior was less impactful. He collected only 11 tackles in 10 games, 0.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.
The defensive lineman transferred from Kansas State, where he spent two seasons from 2020-21. He only appeared in three games as a sophomore. In his junior season, 2021, he collected four tackles and one sack in several games.
Taleni stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 275 pounds. He hails from Western Samoa.
More USC: USC Basketball: Trojans Draft Hopeful Already Impressing Expert Scout