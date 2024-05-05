USC Basketball: Trojans Draft Hopeful Already Impressing Expert Scout
Former USC men's basketball star Boogie Ellis declared for the 2024 NBA Draft back in April, and is now putting in the work during the pre-draft process.
During his pre-draft workouts, Ellis was praised by ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony for his "crisp footwork, body control, shot-making versatility, and pure scoring instincts."
At one of his workouts, Ellis also told Givony what he is working on prior to the draft. "I watched a lot of guys that have great footwork that are my size like Jalen Brunson, guys like play off two," Ellis said. "This whole pre-draft process I've been working off playoff off two, getting in the paint, getting real crafty using my feet, and my mind to give me an edge."
"Making the quick move, having pace, being patient, things like that," Ellis added. "Being locked in all the little details. Being technical with your footwork, technical on everything you're doing. Making sure you're sound."
The 23-year-old point guard was a standout at USC over the past three years, after spending his first two seasons at Memphis. In his final year at USC from 2023-24, Ellis averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. Over his college career, he averaged 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
Ellis is not a guarantee to get drafted though. He was not one of the 75 players invited to the NBA Draft Combine His teammates Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis did receive invites. Still, if Ellis puts in the work, there is a shot he is drafted or could get signed following the draft.
More USC: USC Football: Caleb Williams' Decorated New Bears Teammate Talks Developing Chemistry