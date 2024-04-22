USC Football: Caleb Williams Projects Just How Long He Wants To Be A Chicago Bear
USC's 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and superstar quarterback Caleb Williams will soon hear his name called, most likely as the No. 1 pick, in the 2024 NFL draft. Williams will soon head to the 'Windy City,' Chicago, and look to lead the city and the Bears organization to new heights.
The task won't be easy. In fact, it seems daunting as the Bears' list of quarterbacks isn't great, and many of them have not stuck around for a long time. However, Williams is supposed to be different. He is considered to be the guy to lead the Bears to heights they have yet to reach in almost 40 years. That is why he will be the number one pick, and that is why the Bears brass has surrounded him with many talented players to make it easier on him. All Williams has to do is be himself. But he has bigger goals than that.
In a recent appearance on 'The Pivot' with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder, Williams said he wants to stay in Chicago for 20 years and, what seems to be the impossible, chase down No. 12, a.k.a. Tom Brady.
"I want to play at one place for 20 years, and chase one guy—No. 12. I want a place that loves ball. That's all I've heard about Chicago so far," Williams said, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.
The former Trojan has been touted as the best college football prospect in a long time. The weight that will be on his shoulders seems tremendous, yet he's ready for the challenge. He's talking the talk, and we'll see if he can walk the walk.
Catching Brady is a tall task, especially when you're about to enter a franchise like the Bears, who have more nightmares than dreams. But, maybe with Willaims, it will be different, and that's the hope among the organization and fans.
The time is now, and the 22-year-old seems to be the right guy. Williams came speaks for itself as in 2022, he set the USC single-season records for passing yards (4537) and passing touchdowns (42) on his way to becoming the eighth (counting Reggie Bush) to win the Heisman for Southern California.
The talent and the passion are there; it'll soon be time to prove the people praising him right and the doubters wrong.
You'll have your guy soon, Chicago.